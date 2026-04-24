Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on Southwest Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash early Friday on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

It happened just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Medina Base Road and the Loop 410 access road.

SAPD said a driver on Medina Base Road noticed a man lying in the street and pulled over.

After seeing the man’s condition, police said the driver called 911 for assistance.

The man was later taken to a hospital with “serious” head injuries and a broken leg, SAPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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