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Weather

Quiet work week ahead, rain chances return this weekend

Deep moisture this weekend brings downpours back into forecast

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • HIGH PRESSURE: Keeps us generally rain-free through Friday
  • WEEKEND: Rain chances return, downpours possible
  • HUMIDITY: No relief, heat index values will reach upper-90s in the afternoons

FORECAST

TODAY

Expect the radar to be much quieter today compared to yesterday. A stray shower is possible, but anything today will be brief and isolated (10%). The bigger story will be the thick humidity. Heat index values will approach 100° this afternoon. Skies will start off cloudy and we’ll end with partly cloudy conditions.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

REST OF WORK WEEK

A ridge of high pressure will keep things dry through Friday. The only exception will be brief pop-up shower in the afternoon.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND

By Saturday, we’ll see a surge of deep moisture. This will bring a threat for downpours back into play. This deep moisture may also interact with a weak front early next week, keeping rain in the forecast. Stay tuned for updates!

Tropical moisture will get drawn into South Texas by the weekend (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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