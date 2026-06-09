Quiet work week ahead, rain chances return this weekend

HIGH PRESSURE: Keeps us generally rain-free through Friday
WEEKEND: Rain chances return, downpours possible
HUMIDITY: No relief, heat index values will reach upper-90s in the afternoons
FORECAST
TODAY
Expect the radar to be much quieter today compared to yesterday. A stray shower is possible, but anything today will be brief and isolated (10%). The bigger story will be the thick humidity. Heat index values will approach 100° this afternoon. Skies will start off cloudy and we’ll end with partly cloudy conditions.
REST OF WORK WEEK
A ridge of high pressure will keep things dry through Friday. The only exception will be brief pop-up shower in the afternoon.
WEEKEND
By Saturday, we’ll see a surge of deep moisture. This will bring a threat for downpours back into play. This deep moisture may also interact with a weak front early next week, keeping rain in the forecast. Stay tuned for updates!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.