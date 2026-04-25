‘Chunks taken out’: Dog attack sends woman to hospital in south Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 49-year-old woman was sent to the hospital Friday morning after a dog attack in south Bexar County.

The victim, who lives in the 1700 block of Martinez Losoya Road, was outside when she was reportedly attacked by a dog owned by a woman visiting the property.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Joshua Hamby said the dog is now in Animal Control’s custody for a 10-day quarantine.

While Hamby said there are no offenses the dog owner can be arrested for, she has been cited for the dog running free of restraint, no rabies vaccination, and a dangerous dog attack causing bodily injury.

“When deputies got here on scene, we did observe severe blood loss,” Hamby said. “A lot of multiple bites on the left side of the body, torso, back, arm, chunks taken out."

The victim’s husband, Eric Guest, 62, didn’t see the attack, but he saw the aftermath and called 911.

“(The dog) ripped her arm all up,” Guest said, “ripped her back all up.”

“She might be 90 pounds, man. She’s just a little bitty thing,” Guest said. “And she wouldn’t harm. I mean, everybody that knows her loves her. This is crazy, man.”

Another woman living at a different part of the property told KSAT she heard the commotion outside. When she looked out, she thought it was two dogs fighting at first.

“She was on the ground,” the woman said. “He was shaking her.”

The woman said her husband rushed to help the victim and “had to literally kick the dog off of her.”

“He got in front of her, so that you know, so he could get attacked, I guess, and put her behind him,” she said. “He was, you know — he was blocking her,” she said.

The woman says the dog’s owner also got involved. She left with her dog, though, after the woman’s husband told her to leave.

KSAT left a voicemail for the dog’s owner, but she did not call back.

Guest said his wife was “doing alright,” but in a lot of pain, he told KSAT in a text message Friday evening.

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