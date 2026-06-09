Could San Antonio renters finally get a break? Report shows rent prices going down

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been searching for an apartment recently, you may have noticed changes in rental pricing. That’s because experts say rent has been declining across the country.

According to a report from Realtor.com, the median asking rent across the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan areas have now declined year-over-year for 32 consecutive months. In March, the national median asking rent fell $25, or 1.5%, compared to a year ago. It now sits at $1,699 for a studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment.

In Texas, rent prices generally remain below the national average at $1,238 per month. However, costs still vary widely depending on the city and local demand. For renters in San Antonio, the median average is up to $1,200 for a standard one-bedroom apartment.

But what does that trend actually look like in San Antonio?

To find out, KSAT reporter Alexis Scott set out to test whether renters could realistically find apartments within the price ranges reported.

Scott contacted nearly 20 apartments across the San Antonio area to get quotes. Some properties were located in the downtown area, Southtown, and neighborhoods near Balcones Heights and surrounding Terrell Hills. While some properties did not provide rent quotes, among some of the prices KSAT did receive during the search include:

The Preserve at the Port - starting at $799-$899 per month

Viridian Apartments - starting at $1,092 per month

Brio at Lookout - starting at $1,232 per month

Encore SoFlo - starting at $1,200-$1,500 per month

The Abbey at Grande Oaks - starting at $1,100-$1,302 per month

Heritage Plaza - starting at $1,265 per month Niche Apartments - starting at $1,274 per month

Melia Apartments - starting at $864 per month

Regardless of the property, renters should keep in mind that these rates can change quickly and often vary based on timing, demand and available incentives. The prices generally fell within or near the ranges reported within the national report.

The report from Realtor.com also shows the median asking rent in the San Antonio declined roughly 1% compared to last year.

To compare, RentCafe, another rental provider, estimates average rents in San Antonio at approximately $1,039 per month.

Although the figures differ, all three sources suggest San Antonio remains one of the more affordable major rental markets in Texas and the United States.

Housing experts point to one major factor: supply.

Experts say San Antonio’s rental market is considered renter-friendly due in part to a surge in apartment construction and a growing number of available units.

The averages found within the data do not necessarily reflect what every renter will find.

Neighborhood, amenities, lease length, move-in dates, floor plans and unit availability can significantly affect pricing. Someone searching in Southtown, downtown or a newer luxury development may encounter much higher rates than someone searching in an older community farther from the city center.

If there’s one lesson from this reporting process, it’s that shopping around matters.

When searching for the best apartment deals, renters should:

Contact multiple apartment communities before signing a lease.

Compare move-in specials and other promotional offers.

Begin your search around the middle of the month, when many newly available units are first listed.

Look during the fall and winter months, particularly from October through February, when apartment demand is often lower and landlords may be more willing to negotiate.

Search during the summer if selection is more important than price. May through August typically offers the largest inventory of available units.

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