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Weather

SUNDAY: Feeling like 100° with a small chance for a severe storm

Big temperature drop expected by next weekend

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • TODAY: Near 90°, feels like 100°
  • WILD CARD: 20% storm chance from 3 pm to 8 pm
    • SEVERE POTENTIAL: *IF* a rogue storm develops, it would likely produce hail
  • THIS WEEK: Hot & humid weather continues, with an isolated storm potential each day
  • COLD FRONT FRIDAY: Temp drop by end of the week, higher rain chances Friday

FORECAST

Today's yardwork forecast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TODAY

Once again, we’re starting with clouds and some patchy fog/haze. If you’ve been waiting to do yardwork, today’s a good day -- especially before noon when it’ll be cloudy. By the afternoon, we’ll have some sun and temperatures will climb to near 90°. With high humidity, it’ll feel closer to 100°.

A very small chance for a severe storm today. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The wildcard today is what we’ve been dealing with the last couple of days: A stray severe storm. A “cap” on the atmosphere should limit storm development. The “cap” acts as a weak lid on the atmosphere. If the “cap” breaks, then a storm producing large hail is likely. The chance of the “cap” breaking from 3 pm to 8 pm is about 20%.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Similar weather day-to-day with cloudy mornings and hot, sunnier afternoons. We’ll carry a small chance (20%) for a severe storm each afternoon from 3 pm to 8 pm.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

A slow-moving cool front will push through South Central Texas. This will drop temps into the 80s with higher rain chances (30%-40%).

WEEKEND

Much cooler! Mornings will be in the 50s with highs only in the 60s & 70s.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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