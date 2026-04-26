SUNDAY: Feeling like 100° with a small chance for a severe storm

SEVERE POTENTIAL: *IF* a rogue storm develops, it would likely produce hail
THIS WEEK: Hot & humid weather continues, with an isolated storm potential each day
COLD FRONT FRIDAY: Temp drop by end of the week, higher rain chances Friday
FORECAST
TODAY
Once again, we’re starting with clouds and some patchy fog/haze. If you’ve been waiting to do yardwork, today’s a good day -- especially before noon when it’ll be cloudy. By the afternoon, we’ll have some sun and temperatures will climb to near 90°. With high humidity, it’ll feel closer to 100°.
The wildcard today is what we’ve been dealing with the last couple of days: A stray severe storm. A “cap” on the atmosphere should limit storm development. The “cap” acts as a weak lid on the atmosphere. If the “cap” breaks, then a storm producing large hail is likely. The chance of the “cap” breaking from 3 pm to 8 pm is about 20%.
THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Similar weather day-to-day with cloudy mornings and hot, sunnier afternoons. We’ll carry a small chance (20%) for a severe storm each afternoon from 3 pm to 8 pm.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
A slow-moving cool front will push through South Central Texas. This will drop temps into the 80s with higher rain chances (30%-40%).
WEEKEND
Much cooler! Mornings will be in the 50s with highs only in the 60s & 70s.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.