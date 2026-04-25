WEEKEND FORECAST: Hot & humid with a small chance for a severe storm

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Cloudy mornings, sunny afternoons

HIGH TEMPS: Near 90°, feels like 95°

WILD CARD: 20% storm chance from 3 pm to 8 pm each day

SEVERE POTENTIAL: *IF* a rogue storm develops, it would likely produce hail

COLD FRONT: Temp drop by end of the week

FORECAST

TODAY & TOMORROW

Fiesta Weekend Forecast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Saturday and Sunday will be very similar with cloudy mornings leading to Sunny afternoons near 90°. It’ll stay humid, so it’ll feel even warmer than what the thermometer reads.

King William Fair will be hot and humid (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

If heading out to the King William Fair or other Fiesta events, stay cool and hydrated!

SEVERE STORM CHANCE (20%)

High risk of severe weather in Oklahoma today (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

High severe storm chances in Oklahoma and north Texas today. Locally, there’s a slight chance of afternoon/evening storms, but a “cap” on the atmosphere should limit storm development. The “cap” acts as a weak lid on the atmosphere. If the “cap” breaks, then a storm producing large hail is likely. The chance of the “cap” breaking each afternoon is about 20%. It’s a bit of a wildcard an mostly a wait-and-see situation, so have an extra eye and ear to the sky.

Low risk of severe weather in our region, dependent on if "cap" breaks (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Otherwise, things will be warm to kick off the Fiesta Flambeau night parade. Temps will fall into the 70s, and it’ll be humid and breezy.

Fiesta Flambeau forecast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

EXTENDED FORECAST

A cold front is increasingly likely late next week with a downturn in temperatures by Friday combined with rain chances.

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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