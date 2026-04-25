WEEKEND FORECAST: Hot & humid with a small chance for a severe storm

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Cloudy mornings, sunny afternoons
- HIGH TEMPS: Near 90°, feels like 95°
- WILD CARD: 20% storm chance from 3 pm to 8 pm each day
- SEVERE POTENTIAL: *IF* a rogue storm develops, it would likely produce hail
- COLD FRONT: Temp drop by end of the week
FORECAST
TODAY & TOMORROW
Saturday and Sunday will be very similar with cloudy mornings leading to Sunny afternoons near 90°. It’ll stay humid, so it’ll feel even warmer than what the thermometer reads.
If heading out to the King William Fair or other Fiesta events, stay cool and hydrated!
SEVERE STORM CHANCE (20%)
High severe storm chances in Oklahoma and north Texas today. Locally, there’s a slight chance of afternoon/evening storms, but a “cap” on the atmosphere should limit storm development. The “cap” acts as a weak lid on the atmosphere. If the “cap” breaks, then a storm producing large hail is likely. The chance of the “cap” breaking each afternoon is about 20%. It’s a bit of a wildcard an mostly a wait-and-see situation, so have an extra eye and ear to the sky.
Otherwise, things will be warm to kick off the Fiesta Flambeau night parade. Temps will fall into the 70s, and it’ll be humid and breezy.
EXTENDED FORECAST
A cold front is increasingly likely late next week with a downturn in temperatures by Friday combined with rain chances.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
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