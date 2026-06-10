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Local News

KSAT’s live coverage ahead of NBA Finals Game 4 between Spurs, Knicks

The pressure continues to build up for both San Antonio and New York

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Japhanie Gray, Anchor/Reporter

Patty Santos, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The KSAT 12 team is in San Antonio and New York City as the Spurs seek their sixth championship in franchise history.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs were able to pull out of Game 3 at Madison Square Garden with a win, which brought the series to a 2-1 Knicks lead.

After the Spurs won on Monday night, videos surfaced on social media of Silver and Black fans being assaulted in New York City.

The altercations have drawn reactions from players on both teams, in addition to election officials.

Fans can expect Game 4 to be even more tightly contested as the pressure continues to build for both the Spurs and the Knicks.

Another win for the Spurs on Wednesday would tie the series. However, a loss would put San Antonio in a hole.

Myra Arthur, Ernie Zuniga and Larry Ramirez will be live from New York City covering all the action during our Wednesday newscasts, leading up to the Race for Seis special at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus.

Another livestream previewing Game 4 will air at 7 p.m. exclusively on KSAT Plus. ABC will carry exclusive live coverage of Game 4 at 7:30 p.m. live on KSAT 12.

More Race For Seis coverage on KSAT:

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