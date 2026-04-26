Skip to main content
Haze icon
84º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Game room owner arrested, charged with felony, weeks after she told KSAT she thought business was legal
Former Llano ISD substitute teacher charged with improper relationship with student, sheriff’s office says
Peter M. Holt in legal battle with ex-yacht captain over alleged drug smuggling, extortion of millions of dollars
Trump unharmed, suspect in custody after reported shooting incident at White House correspondents dinner
Man shot multiple times inside downtown parking garage, SAPD says
WATCH: 2026 Fiesta Flambeau Parade in downtown San Antonio
Man faces additional charge after arrest for assaulting 3-year-old girl, woman at South Side park

Local News

Victor Wembanyama cleared to play in Spurs-Trail Blazers Game 4

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama warms up before Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore, Friday, April 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) (Jenny Kane, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is cleared to play against the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday afternoon, five days after he fell face-first and sustained a concussion in Game 2.

According to ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania, Wembanyama has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Game 4.

Recommended Videos

Wembanyama was diagnosed with a concussion after he took a hard fall during the second quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday night. The injury kept him out for the rest of the night.

Game 4 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Portland.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...