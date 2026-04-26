Victor Wembanyama cleared to play in Spurs-Trail Blazers Game 4

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama warms up before Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore, Friday, April 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is cleared to play against the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday afternoon, five days after he fell face-first and sustained a concussion in Game 2.

According to ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania, Wembanyama has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Game 4.

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Wembanyama passed his neurological tests going through stages of protocol after sustaining a concussion Tuesday night -- cardio work after 24 hours, increasing his activities Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and receiving the Spurs' medical sign-off and league clearance on Sunday. https://t.co/26HNK61kEA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2026

Wembanyama was diagnosed with a concussion after he took a hard fall during the second quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday night. The injury kept him out for the rest of the night.

Game 4 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Portland.

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