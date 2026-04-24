Spurs star Victor Wembanyama participates in shootaround; Game 3 status remains uncertain

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama participated in shootaround at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Friday, April 24, 2026.

PORTLAND, Ore. – San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama returned to the practice floor, but his status for Game 3 remains up in the air.

KSAT crews were in attendance for Spurs shootaround on Friday at the Moda Center in Portland. Wembanyama took several jump shots along with teammates, including fellow big men Mason Plumlee and Kelly Olynyk.

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama put up a shot during shootaround at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Friday, April 24, 2026. (KSAT)

San Antonio Spurs third-year pro Victor Wembanyama (center) participated in shootaround at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Friday, April 24, 2026. (KSAT)

Before the Spurs hopped on a plane Thursday afternoon bound for Portland, Wembanyama was seen at team practice, but he did not practice.

He was wearing a Spurs hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

According to the team’s Thursday night injury report, Wembanyama was listed as “questionable” for Game 3 on Friday.

Wembanyama was diagnosed with a concussion after he took a hard fall during the second quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday night. The injury kept him out for the rest of the night.

Under NBA guidelines, players in concussion protocol cannot participate in unrestricted basketball activities for at least 48 hours after the injury.

If symptoms do not worsen, gradual activity can resume earlier followed by a series of symptom-free benchmarks that must be cleared before a team physician and league protocol director can approve a return to play.

Game 3 is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Friday. Game 4 is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Both games are in Portland.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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