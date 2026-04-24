A full-circle moment: Mariachi singer Sebastian De La Cruz goes back to where it all began

SAN ANTONIO – More than a decade after first capturing national attention, mariachi singer Sebastian De La Cruz returned to where it all began — at midcourt singing for Spurs fans.

De La Cruz, also known as “El Charro del Oro,” returned to perform the national anthem at Game 1 of the San Antonio Spurs’ playoff opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

His return marked a full-circle moment from his breakout appearance during the 2013 NBA Finals.

Now 24, De La Cruz said life has changed significantly since the last time he performed at a Spurs game in 2019.

“I am working. I am also performing and doing music, as well. I’m married. I do have a son, and then, I have a daughter on the way,” De La Cruz said. “So, we’re very excited. I’m very excited to be continuously growing my family.”

The opportunity to return to the Spurs stage came just before this year’s playoffs — a call he had been hoping to receive.

“To be honest, it’s something that I’ve been wanting to do,” De La Cruz said. “When I received the email from (Spurs) Game Ops (operations), it was just more exciting than anything.”

He said performing once again in front of Spurs fans felt like a homecoming.

“Being able to perform, being in front of the San Antonio Spurs nation again, and just San Antonio in general, it’s like a welcome home for me again,” De La Cruz said.

Many still remember De La Cruz’s 2013 performance, which drew national attention and controversy.

At the time, he faced racial backlash and slurs online.

This time around, his return was met with support. Still, De La Cruz used the moment to make a statement.

During his performance, his charro bow tie read “Crazy Hispanic Fans,” a response to a recent viral TikTok video that included disparaging remarks about Hispanic fans at Spurs games.

“Unfortunately, we do live in a world where there’s always going to be racism,” De La Cruz said. “There’s always going to be some sort of backlash for having ‘cultura.’ Being Mexican American or Hispanic, I think it’s very important to show — and I do that by wearing my traje de mariachi.”

Looking ahead, De La Cruz plans to continue making music and representing his culture, while staying connected to the community that helped launch his career.

De La Cruz hopes to release new music and keep using mariachi as a way to celebrate both his heritage and his hometown team.

More recent Race For Seis coverage on KSAT: