‘We reclaimed it:’ San Antonio store turns disparaging comments about Hispanics into sold-out merch

SAN ANTONIO – The shelves at Karolina’s Antiques are stocked to the ceiling, but one item has been sold out for days.

People are “losing their minds,” co-owner Uriel Diaz said. “Everybody wants to have a piece of it.”

The family-owned store on South Flores Street sold hats this week with the message “Crazy Hispanic Fans” written across the front.

It comes just days after a video filmed at a San Antonio Spurs game, which racked up millions of views, appears to show a woman sending disparaging comments about people who are Hispanic on her phone.

After the video, Spurs Sports & Entertainment reaffirmed its commitment to diversity and respect within the San Antonio community.

Diaz said that’s when the team at Karolina’s Antiques started coming up with ideas and working with a local artist and designer, Y’all Cozy.

“We’re like, ‘yeah, we are the crazy Hispanic fans,’ and we’re going to like own that,” Diaz said.

They’re not alone. A quick search on Facebook Marketplace shows this topic is trending.

When Karolina’s Antiques dropped their hats on Wednesday, it only took a couple of hours before all of them were sold out online and in stores.

Wondering when the next drop is?

“Next week, hopefully Monday or Tuesday, we’ll have hats,” Diaz said. “The shirts are going to take a little bit longer.”

The store will also stock up on mugs and stickers.

“Next week we’ll be getting a lot of stuff,” Diaz said.

The best way to catch a restock is to check their website and Instagram. But Diaz said this moment is about more than just merch.

“We deserve to be in the same spaces,” Diaz said. “We deserve to be at the games. We deserve to be there and be our authentic selves and crazy, as crazy as we want to be.”

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