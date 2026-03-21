Spurs respond after viral video at game shows woman sending disparaging remarks about Hispanics

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are responding after a viral video from Thursday night’s game sparked widespread backlash online.

The video, which has racked up more than 5 million views on TikTok, appears to show a woman at the game sending disparaging messages about Hispanics on her phone while seated in the stands.

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The clip quickly spread across social media, drawing criticism and raising concerns about fan behavior at public events.

The San Antonio Spurs are responding after a viral video from Thursday night’s game sparked widespread backlash online. (KSAT)

In a statement released Friday, Spurs Sports & Entertainment reaffirmed its commitment to diversity and respect within the San Antonio community.

“All of us in the Spurs organization are proud to live in San Antonio, a city that shines and thrives because of the culture and contributions of our Latino community,” the statement reads.

“Inclusion is a foundation for the San Antonio Spurs … We strive to provide an environment … that celebrates belonging and respect regardless of race or ethnicity.”

The organization did not identify or directly address the woman seen in the video, but emphasized its values of inclusion.

As the video continues circulating online, it has sparked conversation about fan conduct and how quickly moments captured in public can gain national attention.

It remains unclear whether the team or arena officials will take further action.

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