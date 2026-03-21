Skip to main content
Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
DNA evidence, Ramon Preciado served new lawsuit on Day 4 of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Courtroom tension continues on third day of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Former San Antonio financial advisor takes guilty plea in Ponzi scheme, DOJ says
Downtown SA takes hit as more hotel rooms sit empty
Grand jury declines charges in fatal shooting that stemmed from noise complaint, DA’s office says
Suspect shot, killed himself with his weapon while in custody, SAPD chief says
Seguin police officer shot, killed suspect in Selma, DPS says
New Texas hemp rules could put smokable market ablaze
How to help TSA workers without crossing federal ethics lines

Sports

Spurs fans share excitement after team clinches playoff spot for the first time since 2018

KSAT 12 Sports took a trip to Hemisfair to chat with Spurs fans

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – What a win for the San Antonio Spurs! The visiting Phoenix Suns came to play Thursday at the Frost Bank Center, and they meant business.

The Spurs played from behind for most of the fourth quarter.

But in the end, it was superstar Victor Wembanyama who came up clutch in the final seconds, hitting the game-winning basket as the clock ticked down.

Wembanyama pushed the Spurs past the Suns, 101-100.

With the win, the Spurs clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2018.

For Victory Friday, KSAT 12 Sports took a trip to Hemisfair to chat with Spurs fans with a sign that said, “Let’s talk Spurs.”

See what fans had to say in the video player above.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...