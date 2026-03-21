Spurs fans share excitement after team clinches playoff spot for the first time since 2018 KSAT 12 Sports took a trip to Hemisfair to chat with Spurs fans SAN ANTONIO – What a win for the San Antonio Spurs! The visiting Phoenix Suns came to play Thursday at the Frost Bank Center, and they meant business.
The Spurs played from behind for most of the fourth quarter.
But in the end, it was
superstar Victor Wembanyama who came up clutch in the final seconds, hitting the game-winning basket as the clock ticked down.
Wembanyama pushed the Spurs past the Suns, 101-100.
With the win, the Spurs clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2018.
For Victory Friday, KSAT 12 Sports took a trip to Hemisfair to chat with Spurs fans with a sign that said, “Let’s talk Spurs.”
See what fans had to say in the video player above. Read also:
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About the Author Ashley Gonzalez headshot
Ashley Gonzalez is a sports reporter at KSAT. She joined the team from Jacksonville, Florida, where she was the weekend sports anchor.
Before her time in Jacksonville, she was in Corpus Christi at KIII. There, she became the first woman sports anchor in the station's history.
Gonzalez is from the Rio Grande Valley and grew up in Weslaco.
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