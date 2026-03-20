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Sports

Wembanyama hits winner as Spurs beat Suns 101-100 to end 6-season postseason drought

Raul Dominguez

Associated Press

1 / 5
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, center, celebrates with teammates after he hit a game-winning score against the Phoenix Suns in the final seconds of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with teammates after he hit a game-winning score against the Phoenix Suns in the final seconds of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dis celebrated by fans after he hit a game-winning score against the Phoenix Suns in the final seconds of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dis celebrated by teammates guard Dylan Harper, center, and guard Devin Vassell (24) after he hit a game-winning score against the Phoenix Suns in the final seconds of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, center, celebrates with teammates after he hit a game-winning score against the Phoenix Suns in the final seconds of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama hit a 17-foot, pull-up jumper with a second left and the San Antonio Spurs wrapped up a playoff spot to end a six-season drought, beating the Phoenix Suns 101-100 on Thursday night.

Wembanyama had 34 points and 12 rebounds. His winning jumper capped a furious final-minute rally to secure the top-six finish in the Western Conference.

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De’Aaron Fox added 23 points and Julian Champagnie had 14 in the Spurs’ fourth straight victory.

Collin Gillespie scored 24 points and Devin Booker had 22 for the Suns. They remain seventh in the West.

Fox’s finger-roll layup cut Phoenix’s lead to 100-99 with 26.6 seconds remaining.

Suns coach Jordan Ott was forced to call a timeout when Fox and Dylan Harper trapped Booker between the sideline and halfcourt with 11.7 seconds remaining. San Antonio immediately fouled on the ensuing inbounds, and Rasheer Fleming missed both free throws.

Wembanyama then dribbled the clock down to its final seconds before pulling up to hit the winner on Oso Ighodaro.

Spurs guard Stephon Castle was ruled out an hour before tipoff with tightness in his right hip. Castle’s defense was missed as Phoenix’s backcourt of Booker and Gillespie combined to shoot 15 for 34.

Gillespie was 5 for 7 on 3-pointers to open the game as the Suns took a 39-28 lead. Phoenix was 8 for 16 on 3-pointers in the first half.

San Antonio opened the third quarter on a 19-11 run in taking a 71-70 lead, its first since the final minutes of the first quarter.

Booker responded by scoring seven straight points as Phoenix regained the lead. Booker had 14 points in the third.

Phoenix closed its second six-game trip of the season 2-4.

Up next

Suns: Host Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Spurs: Host Indiana on Saturday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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