Victor Wembanyama rises to No. 2 on NBA.com’s ‘MVP Ladder’

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a score during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in San Antonio, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – As the 2025-26 NBA regular season winds down, the race for league Most Valuable Player is intensifying. San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama is considered among the favorites to take home the award.

NBA.com’s MVP Ladder currently lists Wembanyama at No. 2, just behind Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which the website considers the current favorite.

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The French native moved up two spots on the ladder, which forced Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić to be bumped down to No. 3.

This season, the MVP race has mostly centered on Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokić. However, what Wembanyama and the Spurs are doing cannot be overlooked. Dating back to Feb. 1, San Antonio has won 19 of its last 21 games.

Entering Thursday, Wembanyama is averaging 26.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.8 blocks in nine March games. He has dominated on both ends of the court.

San Antonio is gaining on Oklahoma City in the Western Conference. The Thunder is 3.5 games in front of the Spurs for the top spot out West.

Gilgeous-Alexander recently broke the NBA record for consecutive 20-point games, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain’s 63‑year-old mark of 126 consecutive games. Gilgeous-Alexander’s streak stands at 130 straight games, a major reason NBA.com put him at the top of its list.

Wembanyama is attempting to become just the third Spur to win MVP. David Robinson won the award in 1995. Tim Duncan, a two-time winner, took home MVP honors in 2002 and 2003.

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