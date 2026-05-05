What travelers can expect at San Antonio International Airport after Spirit Airlines folds

SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines is gone — and for budget travelers, it seems their cheapest options went with it.

Its departure from the air travel industry comes just as this year’s summer travel season is about to take off.

Down one budget-airline carrier, San Antonio International Airport (SAT) still has Frontier Airlines.

KSAT looked at what can be found on Google when typing in flights to Las Vegas in the search bar. The goal was to see the results for trips for Memorial Day weekend.

SAT was entered as the departure location, leaving on May 22 and returning May 25.

The results from Google included several airlines including Frontier, Southwest, American, and United Airlines.

At the time of the search, which was mid-afternoon Monday, April 4, Frontier’s prices were clearly cheaper than the major airline carriers.

The budget-friendly airline had two cheap flights, one for $225 with one stop and a nonstop flight for $239, but the prices increased when a carry-on or a checked bag was added.

The prices were also fluctuating throughout the afternoon.

Many people are aware that the longer you wait to buy tickets, the more it usually costs. But other factors are adding to the cost of tickets:

The war in Iran has caused jet fuel prices to skyrocket.

Competitive discount prices from Spirit Airlines do not exist anymore.

Vacation travel season is starting.

Time of day that you want to travel and whether or not you want a nonstop flight can impact prices.

When it comes to air travel, consumers must decide if the convenience of flying outweighs their set max budget for plane tickets.

Travel experts have said despite ticket prices going up, there are deals are still available, but you are going to have to keep an eye out for them.

They suggest you grab those deals when you see them.

Some experts have said if you haven’t in the past, you may now want to consider travel packages that combine flights and hotel reservations.

But keep in mind: If an issue arises with your flight or hotel reservations, you will have to go through the third party you booked through.

Travel experts are also suggesting if your finances will allow, buy tickets for upcoming trips now or as early as possible.

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