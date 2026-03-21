Skip to main content
Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
DNA evidence, Ramon Preciado served new lawsuit on Day 4 of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Courtroom tension continues on third day of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Former San Antonio financial advisor takes guilty plea in Ponzi scheme, DOJ says
Downtown SA takes hit as more hotel rooms sit empty
Grand jury declines charges in fatal shooting that stemmed from noise complaint, DA’s office says
Suspect shot, killed himself with his weapon while in custody, SAPD chief says
Seguin police officer shot, killed suspect in Selma, DPS says
New Texas hemp rules could put smokable market ablaze
How to help TSA workers without crossing federal ethics lines

Local News

Fuel price increases have San Antonians thinking carefully about summer travel

Gas prices up more than $1 since last month; plane tickets also increased

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIORecent increases in fuel prices have San Antonians carefully considering whether to continue with plans for summer vacations.

Gasoline prices have gone up more than $1 per gallon locally in the last month.

According to AAA, drivers in San Antonio and Bexar County were paying an average price of $3.66 per gallon for regular gas as of Friday.

The price one month ago, days before the country went to war with Iran, was $2.50 per gallon.

“I drive a truck, so where I was paying 50, 60 bucks, 70 bucks,” Thomas Manns said, “I’m (now) paying $117 to fill that up.”

While he plans to go ahead with a trip to Virginia this summer, the jump in gas prices has him rethinking his travel budget.

In addition, airline ticket prices have increased.

“It does play a role in how much we’re going to travel this year,” Manns said. “I’m blessed, but for others who are not as blessed, I could see how that could play a big role.”

Others, including a man who calls himself “DJ Mikey J,” plan to go on with life and vacations as planned.

He said he caught the “travel bug” during his first airplane trip last summer and has no plans to slow down.

“This summer (we are) probably going to go to Disney World again,” he said. “We haven’t booked it yet. It was supposed to be a surprise.”

Another man who identified himself only as “Raul” said he plans to mark a milestone for his wife.

“It’s her birthday this summer, so we’re actually thinking about going to Mexico somewhere,” Raul said.

Their intentions match the anecdotal trends Becky Schulze, owner of Accent Travel, says she has seen at her North Side travel agency.

“People are excited to travel. They are still wanting to go, they’re wanting to explore,” Schulze said. “I’m not noticing any hesitation about traveling. When they want to go, they want to go.”

Those who are still going ahead with travel plans told KSAT 12 News what has helped to ease the price pain was planning ahead.

Manns said he was sure to buy his plane tickets early.

Raul, meanwhile, has been saving his money.

“I’m pretty, well I guess you could say, responsible with my spending so (the increases) really made no difference,” he said.

While they may make new vacation memories, they won’t exactly be priceless thanks to the extra costs.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...