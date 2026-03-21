Fuel price increases have San Antonians thinking carefully about summer travel

SAN ANTONIO – Recent increases in fuel prices have San Antonians carefully considering whether to continue with plans for summer vacations.

Gasoline prices have gone up more than $1 per gallon locally in the last month.

According to AAA, drivers in San Antonio and Bexar County were paying an average price of $3.66 per gallon for regular gas as of Friday.

The price one month ago, days before the country went to war with Iran, was $2.50 per gallon.

“I drive a truck, so where I was paying 50, 60 bucks, 70 bucks,” Thomas Manns said, “I’m (now) paying $117 to fill that up.”

While he plans to go ahead with a trip to Virginia this summer, the jump in gas prices has him rethinking his travel budget.

In addition, airline ticket prices have increased.

“It does play a role in how much we’re going to travel this year,” Manns said. “I’m blessed, but for others who are not as blessed, I could see how that could play a big role.”

Others, including a man who calls himself “DJ Mikey J,” plan to go on with life and vacations as planned.

He said he caught the “travel bug” during his first airplane trip last summer and has no plans to slow down.

“This summer (we are) probably going to go to Disney World again,” he said. “We haven’t booked it yet. It was supposed to be a surprise.”

Another man who identified himself only as “Raul” said he plans to mark a milestone for his wife.

“It’s her birthday this summer, so we’re actually thinking about going to Mexico somewhere,” Raul said.

Their intentions match the anecdotal trends Becky Schulze, owner of Accent Travel, says she has seen at her North Side travel agency.

“People are excited to travel. They are still wanting to go, they’re wanting to explore,” Schulze said. “I’m not noticing any hesitation about traveling. When they want to go, they want to go.”

Those who are still going ahead with travel plans told KSAT 12 News what has helped to ease the price pain was planning ahead.

Manns said he was sure to buy his plane tickets early.

Raul, meanwhile, has been saving his money.

“I’m pretty, well I guess you could say, responsible with my spending so (the increases) really made no difference,” he said.

While they may make new vacation memories, they won’t exactly be priceless thanks to the extra costs.

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