‘It’s crazy’: Drivers react as gas prices jump nearly 50 cents in a month

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Spring break travelers, who hit the road this week, are feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices continue to surge.

Rodrick Clarke told KSAT that the price increase has hit his wallet especially hard.

“It’s crazy. I have to pay for the gas because I transport it, so it, literally, hit me directly,” Clarke said. “When I was here in Texas about a week, two weeks ago in Houston, it was $2.15. Today, at one point, I spent $3.49.”

According to AAA, the average price of regular gas in Bexar County is approximately $3.17 per gallon, nearly 50 cents more than last month’s average.

Some drivers, like Chad Moss, said they’re used to the up and down prices.

“There’s not much you can do about it. Just pay up,” Moss said. “I’ve been in the trucking industry for 12, 13 years. It comes and goes. You just got to wait it out.”

Michael Aranda said he filled up before prices could climb even higher.

“(It’s) ridiculously high. I filled up, actually, this morning, and I don’t like to let it go under too much,” Aranda said. “But it’s running quite a bit to go back and forth (from San Antonio to New Braunfels).”

Oil production has slowed in parts of the Middle East amid rising tensions involving Iran. Analysts said increased demand has also contributed to the rising prices.

Clarke said he just wants some relief in the coming weeks.

“It goes back to normal. I want it to go back to normal,” Clarke said. “I don’t want to be paying this crazy price.”

