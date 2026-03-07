Skip to main content
Local News

Gas prices surge ahead of spring break travel, with San Antonio drivers feeling the pinch

Prices at the pump rose 42 cents within a week, GasBuddy says

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices are climbing quickly just as many families prepare to hit the road for spring break travel, and experts warn the increases may continue for weeks.

According to gas price-tracking website GasBuddy, the average price of regular gasoline in San Antonio has risen about 42 cents in the past week, reaching roughly $3.09 a gallon.

Analysts said rising tensions involving Iran, combined with higher seasonal demand, are creating a “perfect storm” for motorists.

For many, the sudden swings are unsettling.

Travelers told KSAT 12 they will have to reconsider upcoming trips if prices keep going up

Patrick De Haan, an analyst with GasBuddy, said motorists should expect more volatility.

“There is the possibility that the longer this goes, the more impactful it could be for a longer period of time,” De Haan said. “I think the effects are now at least going to last for the next month.”

De Haan added that some gas stations are changing their prices multiple times a day as wholesale costs move.

“It’s hard to stay on top of how many gas price increases there are,” De Haan said. “A lot of stations are raising prices even two or three times a day.”

President Donald Trump said he was not concerned about rising fuel costs Friday and said that if prices “rise, they rise.”

Read also:

