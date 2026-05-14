Soluna Cocina Mexicana to take over shuttered Barn Door location

The local steakhouse closed its doors on May 10.

SAN ANTONIO – A popular San Antonio Mexican restaurant plans to take over a longstanding steakhouse that recently shuttered.

Soluna Cocina Mexicana will move into the former home of The Barn Door Restaurant and Meat Market, an iconic Alamo City steakhouse at 8400 N. New Braunfels Avenue. The Barn Door closed on May 10 after seven decades of service.

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Soluna manager Lalo Torres confirmed the move in a May 11 telephone interview. He also confirmed that the deal has been finalized, with an opening date slated for 2028.

Though terms of the transaction were not disclosed, county records show the property is owned by the Straus family, a local multi-generational family with ties in philanthropy, business and politics. It was last appraised at $1.9 million, according to Bexar Central Appraisal District records.

Soluna at 7959 Broadway operates under the family-owned restaurant group Mamita’s Cuisine Inc., which also owns El Mirasol and La Fogata.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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