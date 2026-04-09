18-year-old man accused of capital murder in connection with West Side shooting, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with capital murder by terror threat in connection with a shooting last month on the far West Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

Davonta Dantrell Love Jones is accused of fatally shooting Devin Farias, 19, on March 11 in the 7600 block of West U.S. Highway 90, the affidavit said.

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Farias had allowed a man, who was not identified in the affidavit, to enter an apartment. The warrant stated that Farias also let two additional men inside.

A witness told an investigator with the San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit that all three men then pulled out guns in the apartment, according to the affidavit.

The witness also said that Jones had one gun in each of his hands and stood just inside the apartment door, court documents show.

One of the men took items from Farias and assaulted him while the two other suspects held the witnesses at gunpoint, the warrant stated.

Farias followed the three men out of the apartment’s front door at some point. Then, according to the warrant, Jones and the two other men shot Farias.

Farias was pronounced dead at the scene.

The unidentified man who had been in contact with Farias was later questioned about the shooting. When the interview ended, the affidavit said the suspect called his mother.

The man told his mother to call Jones and inform him to “delete everything from his Instagram” and get “as far away as he can,” according to the warrant.

Both of the witnesses identified Jones as one of the shooters in a six-photo lineup, court documents stated.

Jones was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, jail records show.

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