SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips in connection with capital murder of 19-year-old man

Devin Farias, pictured above, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for public assistance to identify multiple gunmen in connection with the capital murder of a 19-year-old man.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. on March 11 in the 7600 block of West U.S. Highway 90, which is located near Springvale Drive.

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According to a news release, three men went to Devin Farias’ apartment to purchase a firearm.

At some point, however, the men pulled out their own guns, held two other people at gunpoint and robbed Farias.

Farias followed the men out of the apartment, where they fatally shot him, the release said.

The three men fled the scene in a vehicle, authorities stated. A getaway driver had been waiting for them.

Farias was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD previously said. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told KSAT that his death was ruled a homicide.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

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