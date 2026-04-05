BCSO: Man arrested, accused of shooting at vehicle, hitting bystander’s car in west Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man was arrested after he allegedly fired multiple rounds at a vehicle in west Bexar County, hitting a bystander’s car with a stray bullet, the sheriff’s office said.

Manuel Garza, 57, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended Videos

Deputies were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. on March 27 in the 4300 block of Talley Road for reports of a shooting.

BCSO said witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored Nissan Titan “aggressively” chasing a sedan southbound while firing multiple rounds at the vehicle.

A stray bullet struck a white 2023 Hyundai Palisade driven by an uninvolved bystander traveling northbound, BCSO said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators later identified a 2004 Nissan Titan as the primary vehicle involved in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

On April 1, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicle at a residence on Kearney Street in Natalia, Texas. The vehicle was registered to Garza, BCSO said.

After executing a search warrant, BCSO said investigators found “significant” evidence linking Garza to the shooting and an attempted cover-up.

BCSO said deputies found receipts for a new front windshield and several auto parts inside Garza’s residence and an associated Ford F-250. Shell casings were also recovered from inside the Nissan Titan.

Garza was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, jail records show.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing as they work to identify other vehicles and individuals involved.

Read also: