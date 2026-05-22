How The Alamo became one of the most defining sites in U.S. history

SAN ANTONIO – Long before the United States was founded, the story of The Alamo was already taking shape.

“We’re looking at a history on this site from 1724,” said Kolby Lanham, Senior Researcher and Historian at the Alamo.

As America approaches its 250th birthday, few places demonstrate the sacrifice that helped shape the nation like The Alamo, which has become a symbol of courage, resilience and the fight for freedom.

Lanham said The Alamo, which began as a Spanish mission, eventually helped shape not just Texas, but the future of the United States.

“That will forever change the course of our nation because when we win our independence as a nation, Texas will eventually join the United States in 1845 as the 28th state,” Lanham said. “It’ll cause the Mexican-American War.”

Lanham said the outcome of that war changed the size and direction of the country.

“Mexico will see it over any territory north of the Rio Grande River, which will almost double the size of the current United States,” Lanham said. “Without the Alamo, you have none of that.”

He said the Alamo remained a dominant force in Texas history as the state joined the union and the idea of Manifest Destiny took shape.

“This idea of manifest destiny, that the United States should go from coast to coast,” Lanham said, “Texas is centralized in all of that.”

Beyond the history books, visitors still feel the impact of The Alamo today.

Arianna Schaeper, a fourth grader from Georgetown, visited the Alamo and said she felt the weight of the site’s history.

“I do feel honored to be here,” Schaeper said. “You could think right where we’re standing, people could have died.”

For many visitors, especially students learning Texas history, The Alamo is a place where history becomes real.

Nolan George, a fourth grader from Dallas, said the lesson of the Alamo is simple.

“It shows that even though you’re outnumbered,” George said, “be brave.”

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