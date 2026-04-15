FBI looking for potential victims of Corpus Christi tire shop owner charged with kidnapping, fraud Investigators say there may be victims in San Antonio Victor Daniel “Danny” Almaguer (FBI San Antonio Field Office) SAN ANTONIO – The FBI is looking for potential victims of a Corpus Christi tire shop owner who was recently arrested on federal charges.
Victor Daniel “Danny” Almaguer, owner of Danny’s Tires in Corpus Christi, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the FBI.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Houston and the Rio Grande Valley.
Anyone with information about Almaguer is encouraged to make a report. Tips can be submitted in English or Spanish by calling the FBI tip line at 832-426-0778 or
on the agency website. Read also:
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About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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