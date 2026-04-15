Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

FBI looking for potential victims of Corpus Christi tire shop owner charged with kidnapping, fraud

Investigators say there may be victims in San Antonio

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Victor Daniel “Danny” Almaguer (FBI San Antonio Field Office)

SAN ANTONIO – The FBI is looking for potential victims of a Corpus Christi tire shop owner who was recently arrested on federal charges.

Victor Daniel “Danny” Almaguer, owner of Danny’s Tires in Corpus Christi, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the FBI.

Recommended Videos

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Houston and the Rio Grande Valley.

Anyone with information about Almaguer is encouraged to make a report. Tips can be submitted in English or Spanish by calling the FBI tip line at 832-426-0778 or on the agency website.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...