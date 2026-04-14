North Side man accused of stabbing 79-year-old wife was ‘dedicated caregiver,’ neighbors say

SAN ANTONIO – A North Side senior accused of stabbing his 79-year-old wife, leaving her critically injured, had been a “dedicated caregiver” to the woman, according to neighbors.

San Antonio police found the couple after 8 a.m. Tuesday inside their home on West Lullwood Avenue, near Hildebrand Avenue.

Public Information Officer Sharavious Jackson said the couple’s son called 911 after making the discovery.

“The mom called the son, letting the son know that, ‘Hey, your dad is acting really strange,’” Jackson said.

Within minutes, police had assembled outside the home along with an ambulance. They took the woman’s 82-year-old husband into custody.

A report said he would face a charge of aggravated assault.

“I came out and there were police cars up and down the entire street. There were probably at least 10 police cars,” said Pam Flather, a neighbor who has known the couple for about 20 years. “I know that she had been bedridden for a long time, so I just thought that she’s probably not doing well.”

Flather said she was shocked to later learn about the stabbing.

Police did not say right away what type of weapon was used, but the stabbing left the woman in critical condition.

Neighbors gathered near the crime scene Tuesday wondered aloud what they might have been able to do to help the couple.

What happened, Flather said, seems out of character for the husband, who she said was a dedicated caretaker for his wife.

“I could see if he was disoriented or something like that, but never in his regular capacity could he ever do any harm,” Flather said.

Letty Inabinet and her husband own Visiting Angels in Windcrest, an organization that provides in-home help to local veterans and seniors.

The work they do also helps to take a bit of the burden off loved ones of those patients.

“It is a lot for families to bear,” said Inabinet, who, herself, is a veteran. “When they take that scope of responsibility, it does become overwhelming and it could lead to burnout or something more tragic.”

Inabinet advises families not to wait too long to explore other options for help.

The Alamo Area Council of Governments’ (AACOG) Alamo Service Connection recommends the following tips to manage caregiver stress:

Prioritize self-care: Your needs are as important as the needs of the person you care for. These needs include doing the things that interest you and bring you joy.

Recognize when you need to take breaks: Schedule respite time for yourself and honor each appointment.

Admit when you need help and accept it: Create a plan that works for you and allow others to assist.

Build a strong support system: Connect with a trusted friend or confidant who genuinely listens. Also, consider joining a caregiver group to reinforce your support network.

Get connected to local resources: Contact your local Area Agency on Aging by calling the Alamo Service Connection at 210-477-3275.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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