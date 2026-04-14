Man detained, woman hospitalized after officers respond to stabbing call on North Side, SAPD says

Officers respond to a stabbing call in the 200 block of West Lullwood Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been detained in connection with an incident on the North Side that left a woman critically injured, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a call for a stabbing around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Lullwood Avenue, which is located near Hildebrand Avenue.

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The woman told her son during a phone call on Tuesday that his father was acting “really strange,” SAPD Public Information Officer Sharavious Jackson said.

SAPD stated that the woman asked her son to come over to check on the situation.

The son later arrived at the home and found that his mother had been struck multiple times on her upper body, Jackson said.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, police stated.

SAPD said that the father has since been detained for further questioning. He could face aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence charges.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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