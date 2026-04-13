SAPD: Woman murdered in shooting, found dead at Northwest Side home Police found a woman dead inside a Northwest Side home on the afternoon of Monday, April 13, 2026. (Ricardo Moreno, KSAT 12) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for answers after it said a 44-year-old woman was shot multiple times and found dead at a Northwest Side home.
Police responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Donaldson Avenue after it received a call from the homeowner, saying a relative told the homeowner there was a shooting inside their home.
The homeowner told police they were not home at the time and reached out to police after they reached out to a resident who lives on the property and did not hear back.
A department spokesperson said the investigation remains ongoing, but there are no people in custody or persons of interest at this time.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates. Read also:
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About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Zaria Oates headshot
Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24.
Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma.
She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.
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