SAPD: Woman murdered in shooting, found dead at Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for answers after it said a 44-year-old woman was shot multiple times and found dead at a Northwest Side home.

Police responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Donaldson Avenue after it received a call from the homeowner, saying a relative told the homeowner there was a shooting inside their home.

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The homeowner told police they were not home at the time and reached out to police after they reached out to a resident who lives on the property and did not hear back.

A department spokesperson said the investigation remains ongoing, but there are no people in custody or persons of interest at this time.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

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