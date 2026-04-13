Man charged with attempted capital murder after shooting Del Rio PD officer, police say

DEL RIO, Texas – A 37-year-old man was taken into custody after shooting and injuring a Del Rio police officer on Saturday morning, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East 10th Street, which is located east of U.S. Highway 90 in Del Rio.

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Officers were initially dispatched on a call of a vehicle’s car alarm going off.

Upon arrival, they said they found a white GMC Sierra 2500 with its car alarm blaring and began searching for the vehicle’s owner.

Authorities later saw an open front door to a nearby home, which prompted them to approach it.

According to Del Rio police, officers announced their presence multiple times inside the home before they made contact with Eric Anthony Castillo. Police said Castillo pointed a gun and fired multiple shots at them.

One officer was shot in the thigh, which Del Rio police said caused the officers to return fire. After he retreated and barricaded himself inside the home, officers also returned to the home and arrested him.

Castillo is facing the following charges, according to police: attempted capital murder of a police officer, deadly conduct and aggravated assault of public servant.

Authorities said the officer who was shot by Castillo was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

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