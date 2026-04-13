Chilaquiles Buen Dia near Pearl temporarily closes due to vandalism

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio restaurant temporarily closed its doors due to vandalism.

Staff at Chilaquiles Buen Dia, located on Broadway near Pearl Parkway, said they had their electrical boxes damaged and copper wire stolen last Wednesday, April 8.

“(I) realized the power was out, went out to the breaker boxes to see if they were broken and I realized all the copper was stolen,” said Edward Tamez, general manager of Chilaquiles Buen Dia.

Tamez said it isn’t the first time something like this has happened at the restaurant.

“We had a loss of revenue of five days because thieves came and stole all the copper wiring from my building,” Tamez said.

The restaurant hopes to reopen Wednesday, April 15, but will make an official announcement on social media.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is urged to call police.

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