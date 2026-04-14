‘Someone is getting shot’: Man accused of threatening San Antonio charter school, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested last month for threatening to shoot a North Side charter school after he said he failed a breathalyzer test.

Brian Joseph Ciaravino, 50, has been charged with making terroristic threats against public servants, according to Bexar County court records. The charge is considered a third-degree felony.

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According to Ciaravino’s arrest affidavit, San Antonio police officers were dispatched to the BASIS San Antonio Primary North Central campus on March 30 in the 300 block of East Ramsey Road after school staff accused Ciaravino of sending multiple threatening messages.

Police reviewed at least six text messages from a number they believe belonged to Ciaravino.

“I’m killing everyone in there but the kids and you,” one of the alleged messages read. Other texts also referred to “someone” who was going to be “shot” as well as him threatening to commit a sexual crime against an unknown female.

In those same messages, Ciaravino admitted to texting the threats to staff after he “failed a breathalyzer” test, the affidavit states.

Staff members who received the messages “expressed fear for their safety” and were “visibly shaken” in their interview with SAPD.

According to jail records, Ciaravino was arrested in an unspecified jurisdiction and virtually booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on April 1. Records also indicate his in-person booking happened on April 10.

His bond was set at $50,000. Ciaravino fulfilled the amount and bonded out of custody on Monday afternoon, jail records show.

KSAT reached out to BASIS San Antonio Primary North Central’s for additional information on the current association between the charter school and Ciaravino, but the school has yet to respond.

Ciaravino is expected to make his next pre-indictment court appearance on June 9.

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