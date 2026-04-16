Fiesta weather will be anything but consistent

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

THU/FRI: Temps near 90, heat index

SATURDAY: Mid-morning cold front, windy, 60s by afternoon; plus scattered rain

SUNDAY: A small temp rebound, some peeks of sunshine

MONDAY: Showers likely, cool temps

FORECAST

Brace yourselves. Fiesta is always an interesting weather stretch, but 2026 may be more interesting than most. Don’t cancel your plans, but do be prepared to face various kinds of weather. VIVA!🎉

TODAY & FRIDAY

After a cloudy morning, temperatures will reach to near 90 this afternoon. It may feel a few degrees warmer due to thick humidity. While a stray storm along the Rio Grande can’t be ruled out, any rain will stay west of San Antonio. Friday will play out very similarly.

High temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SATURDAY

A mid-morning to midday cold front will take temperatures from the 70s in the morning into the low-60s by the afternoon. Here’s what you’ll want to plan for:

Gusty north winds of up to 30mph

Chilly temperatures (low-60s by the afternoon)

Scattered rain. Mostly light showers, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Temperatures will plunge on Saturday due to a cold front. It'll also be windy. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNDAY

Cool temperatures in the morning will give way to a mild day. Some sunshine is possible late in the day, which should get us into the 70s. Any rain appears to stay to our west of San Antonio until Sunday night.

MONDAY

A disturbance will roll through, giving us good chances for light rain. Because it’ll be cloudy and damp, temperatures will struggle to warm. Low-60s are a good bet most of the day. It’s possible that the rain could wind down a bit in time for the River Parade, but you’ll still want to plan for cool and damp conditions.

Monday brings more chances for rain, along with cool temperatures (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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