Bicyclist hit and killed while crossing part of Old Highway 90, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man on a bike was hit and killed while crossing a part of Old Highway 90 on the West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway.

According to police and several witnesses, the man was attempting to cross the street when he was hit by a white Ford pickup truck.

Several witnesses told police the driver in the truck fled the scene after hitting the man, SAPD said.

A second vehicle then ran over the man shortly after. The driver of the second vehicle stayed at the scene and was talking with investigators, police said.

Police estimate the man is in his 40s. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s age, name and cause of death.

Old Highway 90 is closed between 34th Street and Monterrey as SAPD continues its investigation.