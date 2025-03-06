SAPD arrests man accused of cutting off ankle monitor after downtown brawl, shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man who cut off his ankle monitor following an arrest in a downtown shooting and brawl last month was taken into custody, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

San Antonio police Sgt. Washington Moscoso said Joseph Olivarri, 38, was arrested Thursday on the East Side without incident.

Olivarri is accused in a shooting that happened around 2:12 a.m. on Feb. 16 near the intersection of North Alamo Street and 9th Street.

He was arrested at the scene and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a municipality, records show.

After posting bond, Olivarri removed his ankle monitor, police said.

A warrant for his arrest on a charge of tampering with an electronic monitor device was issued, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

SAPD and agents with the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force tracked down Olivarri on the East Side Thursday, where he was taken into custody. His bond has not yet been set.

Olivarri has a lengthy criminal history in Bexar County, court records show.

He was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a San Antonio sports bar last year, but the charge was later dropped for what the District Attorney’s Office described as “further investigation.”

Chaotic brawl and shooting

Videos shared widely and viewed more than 100,000 times show chaos as a brawl and shooting broke out on Alamo Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 16.

A video posted to Facebook appears to show two men punching each other and yelling as dozens of people crowd outside Bar House on North Alamo Street.

The fight appears to momentarily come to a stop before multiple men and women punch and kick other men to the ground, causing traffic to come to a halt.

In another video, multiple gunshots ring out. Police said no one was hit by gunfire.

According to the police report, officers were originally responding to the fight but were then notified of two men shooting each other in the area.

The report stated two people got into a physical altercation in front of Bar House and gunshots were later heard being fired at the back of the bar.

Security began sweeping the area and heard multiple witnesses give a description that matched Olivarri as the shooter, according to police.

Olivarri was found alone in the back parking lot of Bar House facing the passenger side of a parked black Nissan Altima.

As security approached, Olivarri made his way toward the back of the car and was ultimately detained by security.

SAPD officers arrived and found a firearm on the floorboard of the passenger side of the Altima. Police also found shell casings near the car and said the vehicle was locked and the magazine of the handgun was empty.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting and fight.

