Man accused of shooting outside downtown bars on the run after cutting GPS monitor, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who cut off his ankle monitor and is now on the run after being arrested earlier this month in connection with a shooting outside a popular downtown bar district.

Joseph Olivarri, 38, was initially arrested on Feb. 16 for unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a municipality.

After posting bond, Olivarri reportedly removed his ankle monitor. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that an active warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Olivarri has a lengthy criminal history in Bexar County, court records show.

He was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a San Antonio sports bar last year, but the charge was later dropped for what the District Attorney’s Office described as “further investigation.”

KSAT has contacted the District Attorney’s Office for additional details on Olivarri’s bond and new charges but has not received a response as of Tuesday night.

Chaotic brawl and shooting

A San Antonio police incident report obtained by KSAT shows Olivarri is accused in a shooting that happened around 2:12 a.m. on Feb. 16 near the intersection of North Alamo Street and 9th Street.

Videos shared widely and viewed more than 100,000 times show chaos as a brawl and shooting broke out on the street.

A video posted to Facebook appears to show two men punching each other and yelling as dozens of people crowd outside Bar House on North Alamo Street.

>> Chaotic brawl, shooting outside downtown bars ends with 1 arrested, SAPD says

The fight appears to momentarily come to a stop before multiple men and women punch and kick other men to the ground, causing traffic to come to a halt.

In another video, multiple gunshots ring out.

Police said no one was hit by the gunfire.

According to the police report, officers were originally responding to the fight but were then notified of two men shooting each other in the area.

The report said two people got into a physical altercation in front of Bar House and gunshots were later heard being fired at the back of the bar.

Security began sweeping the area and heard multiple witnesses give a description that matched Olivarri as the shooter, according to police.

Olivarri was found alone in the back parking lot of Bar House facing the passenger side of a parked black Nissan Altima.

As security approached, Olivarri made his way toward the back of the car and was ultimately detained by security.

SAPD officers arrived and found a firearm on the floorboard of the passenger side of the Altima. Police also found shell casings near the car and said the vehicle was locked and the magazine of the handgun was empty.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting and fight.

