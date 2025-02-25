SAPD releases bodycam footage from Stone Oak shooting that injured seven officers

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police released footage on Tuesday of a deadly shooting in Stone Oak that left seven officers injured.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2025, in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway on the North Side of San Antonio.

The suspect — identified as 46-year-old Brandon Poulos — called 911 and expressed his intent to shoot himself. He told police to remain cautious of the situation and claimed that he was armed with multiple “high-power rifles.”

As officers were responding to the scene, Poulos’ mother was in a panic and called 911 as well. She said she needed police at the scene immediately because her son was outside shooting.

Officers entered the breezeway of the apartment where Poulos was located. One officer was shot upon arrival, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital.

SAPD’s Eagle Helicopter was monitoring the scene from above.

Police noticed that Poulos was hiding behind a vehicle and was preparing to ambush officers. In the footage released on Tuesday, Poulos is seen aiming a gun at SAPD’s Eagle Helicopter before taking cover beneath the vehicle.

As officers were coming up with a plan to take Poulos into custody around 9 p.m., police said he exited from beneath the vehicle and aimed a gun again at SAPD’s Eagle Helicopter multiple times before entering an apartment unit.

Poulos started shooting at officers through a window inside the apartment unit, according to police. Multiple officers were struck by the gunfire, SAPD said.

Authorities set a perimeter around the apartment unit before SWAT arrived on the scene, police said.

Poulos opened fire on SWAT from inside the apartment unit, according to police. However, no SWAT officers were injured by the gunfire.

After several hours of negotiations with Poulos to peacefully resolve the situation, police said SWAT officers in ground-level and elevated positions fired gunshots into the apartment.

Poulos was ultimately struck by the gunfire, SAPD said.

Poulos continued shooting at officers from inside the apartment. Police said because of SWAT’s positioning, there wasn’t footage of the moment where Poulos was shot.

SAPD said Poulos used a handgun and a long rifle during the incident.

Seven officers were wounded after being shot during the incident, according to police. They all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers each have between three to seven years of service.