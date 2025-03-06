Young child, 2 adults killed in multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 281 in Blanco County

One child and two adults were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 281 in Blanco County on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas – One child and two adults were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Blanco County on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just after noon on U.S. Highway 281 and Ranch Road 1323, north of Johnson City.

Recommended Videos

The driver of a Chevrolet Trax did not yield to traffic while attempting to turn onto U.S. Highway 281, DPS said.

DPS stated that the Chevrolet Trax then collided with a Toyota Tacoma traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 281.

The impact of the crash caused the driver of the Toyota Tacoma to lose control of the vehicle, which led to the vehicle being struck by a Toyota 4Runner, DPS told KSAT.

Both passengers inside the Toyota Tacoma, identified as 27-year-old Annett Morales and 4-year-old Carlos Morales IV, died on the scene, according to DPS. The driver of the Toyota 4Runner, 71-year-old Larry Higgins, was also pronounced dead.

Three other people suffered serious injuries and were transported to a hospital for further treatment, DPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Read also: