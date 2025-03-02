Intersection memorial pays tribute to 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO – Seven months after a tragic accident killed an 18-year-old motorcycle enthusiast, his mother honors his memory by adopting the street where he lost his life.

Shane Irwin was hit and killed at an intersection on Bulverde Parkway in August 2024 after another driver failed to yield when Irwin had the right of way.

That same intersection now has a sign in his memory, as his mother, Lynn Irwin, worked with the City of San Antonio to adopt the street and place a sign in his honor.

“It’s more than I could have imagined from the City of San Antonio,” Lynn said. “When I first talked to Jean Martinez at Public Works, I was just asked to leave our actual memorial up for another week or two to let Shane’s friends honor him.

“Working with her, she came up with the idea that we could adopt this spot and leave his memorial up permanently.”

His family and friends said they celebrated the milestone together and on motorcycles, exactly how Shane would have wanted.

They said they are grateful for the contribution and hope more can be done.

“It was sad that we needed to do something like this for him, but it was also a very happy moment,” Irwin said. “My hope is this intersection — we can work with the city to get a stoplight put in or some other form of traffic control.”

