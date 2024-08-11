Dozens of riders remember life of teenager who died in motorcycle crash

SAN ANTONIO – The family and friends of 18-year-old Shane Irwin are remembering the life he lived.

His mom, Lynn, tells KSAT that he loved motorcycles and his friends. Dozens of people set off on a motorcycle ride from Bass Pro Shop at The Rim to the neighborhood where Shane and his friends hung out and loved to ride.

Irwin died in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 1. According to police, Irwin crashed his motorcycle into a blue sedan.

“Losing him was bad, but his friends have been amazing,” Shane’s mom, Lynn Irwin, said. “They organized this ride today. They put up a memorial. They’ve been at my side since it happened.”

“We just thought we’d put something together for him, just something in his honor because we love the kid,” Shane’s friend said.

Shane’s mom and friends said they just want him to be remembered as the “adventurous, caring, and fun” friend he was.

There were endless shouts of “I love you Shane” throughout the entire celebration.