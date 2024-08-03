98º
Teenager killed in motorcycle crash on far North Side identified

Crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Thursday in 3700 block of Bulverde Parkway

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIOUPDATE (8/3/2024): The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified an 18-year-old who was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday on the North Side of San Antonio.

Shane William Irwin, 18, died from blunt force injuries, according to authorities. His death has been ruled an accident.

ORIGINAL STORY: An 18-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash on the city’s far North Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Bulverde Parkway, at the intersection with Bulverde Road not far from Evans Road.

According to police, the teenager crashed his motorcycle into a blue sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary police report states that the victim was riding a motorcycle heading northbound on Bulverde Road when it crashed into a blue sedan traveling southbound that was turning left onto Bulverde Parkway.

Police said the driver of the sedan was found not to be intoxicated and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

At this time, it is not exactly clear why the crash occurred. SAPD did not say if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The name of the teenager killed has not yet been released.

