Fiesta events for April 16: Fiesta Fiesta, Taste of the Republic

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready San Antonio, the city’s biggest party of the year officially kicks off on Thursday, April 16.
Fiesta 2026 will carry the theme “Fiesta Together” as San Antonio marks the festival’s 135th anniversary.
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KSAT will be live from Fiesta Fiesta at Travis Park from 8-10 p.m. You can catch the official kickoff party, Fiesta Fiesta, on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), and KSAT.com.
Wondering what’s happening each day of the 11-day celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on air and online!
Here’s a list of events for the first day of Fiesta 2026 on April 16:
- Coronation Gallery Open House at The Witte Museum: Fiesta-goers can visit the open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3801 Broadway St. The museum houses more than 280 coronation robes and Fiesta finery. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Fiesta Carnival: Take the family to enjoy thrilling rides and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled from 5-11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.
- Fiesta Fiesta: The free event, presented by Toyota, is the official opening ceremony for Fiesta. Fiesta fans can wear their shiny Fiesta medals, enjoy live entertainment and food from 4-10 p.m. at Travis Park, 301 E. Travis. The festival will also feature a military salute spotlighting the Fiesta Military Commander from the U.S. Air Force.
- First Tee Invitational Golf Tournament: The golf tournament, hosted by the Canyon Springs Senior Men’s Golf Association, enters its ninth year as an official Fiesta event. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 24405 Wilderness Oak. Team registration starts at $800 for a four-person team. For more details, click here.
- Pin Pandemonium: Located at Fiesta Fiesta, guests can stop by the Pin Pandemonium to purchase or trade Fiesta medals from 4-10 p.m. at Travis Park. The pandemonium, presented by Monarch Trophy Studio, also helps support the Fiesta nonprofit organizations.
- Taste of the Republic: Since 2017, Taste of the Republic has helped kick off Fiesta. Attendees can enjoy and stroll through six culinary regions of Texas from 5-9 p.m. at the Jack Guenther Pavilion at the Briscoe Art Museum, 210 W. Market St. Tickets are $150 per person. This event is only for guests 21 and over.
Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2026.
Before you head out to Fiesta, check out the forecast from KSAT’s Weather Authority team to help plan your Fiesta adventure.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2026’s biggest events.
Take a look at when you can catch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.
To get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free, click here.
- Thursday, April 16: Fiesta Fiesta, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Travis Park — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Monday, April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the SA Live Fiesta After Party, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Thursday, April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: SA Live Battle of Flowers Pre-Party, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: King William Parade, coverage starts at 9 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: KSAT Flambeau Pre-Party, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.
Stay tuned and viva Fiesta!