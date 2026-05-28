‘My business is destroyed’: Landscape business owner seeking help to find stolen equipment trailer Alan Henak has owned Nature’s Way Yardscaping for more than 20 years SAN ANTONIO – Alan Henak has stored his white cargo trailer at a storage property on Stahl Road near Thousand Oaks Drive for more than six years.
But last Wednesday, Henak returned to the storage property, only to find the trailer was no longer there.
He said the trailer was attached to a Toyota Tundra. The thief left the truck.
Inside the trailer were lawn mowers, leaf blowers, weed trimmers, gas cans and other essential equipment used for his landscape business.
In total, Henak said the trailer held more than $15,000 worth of items.
Stolen equipment (-)
If you know where the trailer could be, Henak asks you to contact San Antonio’s police non-emergency line at (210) 207-7273 or Roxanne Delcastillo at (210) 313-7406.
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About the Author Alexis Scott headshot
Alexis Scott joined KSAT 12 as a reporter in April 2026. Scott has covered city and county politics, breaking news, the historic water crisis impacting South Texas and the Uvalde school shooting trial.
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