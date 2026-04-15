Storms dying down this morning. Plus, an update on Saturday’s front

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

STORMS WEAKENING: Severe weather overnight has calmed, some rainfall may limp toward San Antonio

ISOLATED STORM THIS EVENING: One or two storms are possible again later today

SATURDAY COLD FRONT: Light rain, falling temps from 70s to upper-50s

RAINY RIVER PARADE?: Light rain possible again on Monday, with cool temps

FORECAST

STORMS THIS MORNING

Storms overnight brought severe weather to places like Del Rio and Camp Wood. The storms are weakening as they push east, likely dying down before reaching San Antonio. Still, some rain is possible for the morning commute. We’ll continue to update.

REST OF TODAY

Cloudy skies this morning will give way to sun this afternoon. A stray storm is possible this afternoon (20%). Should a storm develop, severe weather is also possible. Temperatures will top out in the upper-80s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUIET, HOT START TO FIESTA

Expect a hot Thursday and Friday, with generally rain-free conditions. With highs near 90 and humid conditions, prepare to sweat as Fiesta gets underway. These conditions will not last...

SATURDAY COLD FRONT

A stout cold front, at least by April standards, will slide through Saturday morning. With the front, we’ll see spotty light rainfall throughout much of the first half of the day and falling temperatures. We’ll go from 70s in the morning to 60s and even 50s by the evening.

What does this mean for Fiesta events? The rain should be light enough where it won’t be a washout, but an umbrella is a good idea. So is a jacket. It’ll get chilly by the day’s end!

Details on Saturday's rainfall (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Temperatures fall on Saturday behind a cold front (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

CHILLY, DAMP MONDAY

After a cloudy and cool Sunday, showers return to the forecast on Monday. This will keep us well below average with regards to temperatures. In fact, some spots will struggle to escape the 50s! Spotty light rain will possible throughout the day. So, this could impact the River Parade. More updates to come.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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