Priced out of MSG, New York Knicks fans fly to San Antonio for a cheaper NBA Finals experience

Knicks fans say they have loved their stay in San Antonio. They add that despite rivalry, everyone has been super welcoming and they’ve enjoyed visiting our iconic sites like the Alamo and the Riverwalk.

SAN ANTONIO – With NBA Finals ticket prices through the roof in The Big Apple, many orange-and-blue fans made the trip south, saying they were priced out back home.

Several Knicks fans told KSAT that the combined cost of tickets for games at the Frost Bank Center, along with flights, hotel and meals, was still less than the price of attending a single game at Madison Square Garden.

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New Yorker Alex Ravazzani came to San Antonio to watch both Game 1 and 2.

”At MSG, the tickets from what I saw were around four grand a pop just to walk in the door — just to sit in the nosebleeds — versus we were able to actually sit in some pretty good seats last night for a third the price," Ravazzani said.

“I saved money here, so, thank you, San Antonio,” Knicks fan Johnny McDonald said. “Really appreciate it.”

As of Thursday, the cheapest ticket for Game 2 at the Frost Bank Center was $791 up in the nosebleeds.

For Game 3 seats at MSG in New York City, which are also located in a section near the top concourse, would cost $8,000 more.

Courtside tickets, on the other hand, are relatively closer in price.

At the Frost Bank Center, the highest-priced seat is just shy of $120,000, while courtside at MSG is close to $160,000.

There’s a lot of money being poured into the NBA Finals — no matter where you live.

The Knicks fans KSAT spoke to said they have loved their stay in San Antonio.

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