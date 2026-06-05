Texas opens applications for new statewide food truck, mobile vendor license required July 1

SAN ANTONIO – Food truck owners and other mobile food vendors across Texas can now apply for a new statewide license that will soon be required to operate anywhere in the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) announced Thursday that applications are now open for the new Mobile Food Vendor (MFV) license. The license was created through House Bill 2844, which was passed by the Texas Legislature last year.

The new license applies to mobile food vendors, including food trucks, pushcarts and roadside food vendors.

Beginning July 1, all mobile food vendors operating in Texas must have a DSHS-issued license. The statewide permit is designed to replace the current system that often requires vendors to obtain separate licenses in every city or local jurisdiction where they do business.

Under the new law, a single license will be valid statewide.

“Our goal is to make this transitional period as smooth as possible for vendors, their customers and the local jurisdictions that previously licensed them,” said Timothy Stevenson, DVM, deputy commissioner for consumer protection at DSHS, in a news release. “Current mobile food vendors may continue to operate after July 1 if they have submitted a complete application for a DSHS license, including paying the required fees.”

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