Break-in targets Spurs merchandise at Southtown business amid NBA Finals excitement

SAN ANTONIO – As excitement builds around the San Antonio Spurs’ return to the NBA Finals, businesses are experiencing an increase in customers looking for team merchandise.

For Karolina’s Antiques, a family-owned shop in Southtown, the excitement was interrupted by a break-in that left store owners frustrated and out dozens of Spurs-themed T-shirts.

The owners said thieves broke a window and entered the business overnight Tuesday, targeting shelves stocked with merchandise ahead of the Finals.

“It’s so frustrating because we’re working around the clock here to bring San Antonio so many amazing things and for them to prepare for the Spurs games,” said Anthony Diaz of Karolina’s Antiques. “It is just unfortunate something like this happened.”

According to Diaz, the thieves stole between 30 and 40 Spurs T-shirts. Each of them were valued at roughly $28 to $30.

The family shared surveillance video of the break-in on social media and filed a police report.

Just hours after discovering the theft, Diaz said family members spotted two people they believe were involved near the business.

“My mom went to go get us lunch yesterday to kind of bring up the morale,” Diaz said. “She did spot the two people down the block, and they had bags of stuff with them.”

Police were called but Diaz doesn’t believe they have been caught or charged as of yet.

Despite the setback, the family said it has restocked its merchandise and remains focused on serving customers during the Spurs’ Finals run.

“This isn’t going to stop us,” Diaz said. “This is just one little instance of ugly things happening, but this doesn’t define who we are. People are still going to come and support. We’re still going on our city, and we’re still going to be here.”

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