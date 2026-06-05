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Local News

Loop 1604, I-10 closures planned this weekend as major expansion project continues

Closures in place from early Saturday through Monday morning

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Traffic cones (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers traveling through the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange on the Northwest Side should prepare for significant traffic impacts this weekend as construction continues on the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), several lanes and frontage roads will be closed from 1 a.m. Saturday, June 6, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 8, to allow crews to perform bridge construction work.

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The following closures are scheduled during the weekend:

  • Eastbound and westbound Loop 1604 frontage roads at the I-10 interchange
  • Eastbound I-10 main lanes at the interchange
  • Left lane of westbound I-10 main lanes at the interchange

TxDOT said all flyover ramps at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange will remain open during construction.

Drivers should expect delays and follow posted detour signs.

Several lanes and frontage roads will be closed from 1 a.m. Saturday, June 6, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 8, to allow crews to perform bridge construction work. (TxDOT)

New ramp opening Monday

As construction progresses, TxDOT said a new eastbound I-10 entrance ramp from Camp Bullis Road is scheduled to open on Monday, June 8, weather permitting.

The ramp is part of ongoing improvements associated with the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

A new eastbound I-10 entrance ramp from Camp Bullis Road is scheduled to open on Monday, June 8, weather permitting. (TxDOT)

Permanent closure begins Monday

On Monday, June 8, TxDOT will permanently close the eastbound I-10 entrance ramp immediately after La Cantera Parkway, as well as the nearby Exit 556B.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and use caution in construction zones throughout the weekend.

On Monday, June 8, TxDOT will permanently close the eastbound I-10 entrance ramp immediately after La Cantera Parkway, as well as the nearby Exit 556B. (TxDOT)

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

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