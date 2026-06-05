North side restaurant reopens after Metro Health shuts it down for pest infestation

SAN ANTONIO – A Vietnamese and Thai restaurant reopened after Metro Health ordered it to shut down and clean up an “infestation,” according to records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of restaurants in and around San Antonio.

Manola’s Thai & Vietnamese Cuisine

Metro Health confirmed the restaurant, located at 7212 Blanco, was allowed to reopen on May 22.

Inspectors originally stopped by on May 11, when they forced the restaurant to shut down because of an infestation.

Pest related issues made up a third of the restaurant’s violations, according to the inspection report.

KSAT stopped by on June 3 to see how Manola’s has taken care of the issue.

Paula, who runs the restaurant, allowed KSAT’s cameras to go behind the kitchen door.

In the kitchen, inspectors reported finding dead and live pests. Some of the dead pests were found in a soup ladle and cooked rice.

“Was that rice that was going to be served to customers?” KSAT reporter Daniela Ibarra asked.

“I wasn’t here at that day, that is why the problem happened,” said Paula.

Paula said she was shocked and surprised about the inspection results.

“A lot of customers got upset that we closed down because they missed the food,” said Paula.

Paula said she’s made changes in the kitchen to prevent another shut down.

“I just hired a professional chef here,” Paula said. “We are in the hardship, finding help, okay?”

“Our customer safety is our priority,” Paula said.

Other scores from the week of April 12 through April 18:

Mario’s Bakery - 100

1002 Castroville Road

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The Original Blanco Cafe - 100

7394 Fredericksburg

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Jack in the Box- 100

10683 Huebner

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La Gloria - 100

9800 Airport Blvd

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The Skinny Pig- 100

3030 Thousand Oaks

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Papa Rami’s Pizzeria - 100

5755 Evers

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The Wicked Wich - 100

825 Fredericksburg

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

You can catch Daniela’s BKD reports on Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

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. (KSAT)