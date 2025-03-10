Skip to main content
Driver who fled fatal car crash charged with manslaughter, SAPD says

Police still searching for other driver involved in crash

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Arthur Hugo Ruiz. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified a man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal car crash on the West Side over the weekend.

Arthur Hugo Ruiz, 27, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with vehicle, according to SAPD.

The crash was reported at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Travis and Northwest 24th streets.

According to a San Antonio police preliminary report, a Nissan Sentra traveling south on 24th Street collided with a Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Travis Street.

Ruiz, the driver of the Chevrolet, had disregarded a stop sign, leading to the crash, police said.

A passenger in the Nissan was ejected. The passenger, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles ran off, according to police.

Ruiz was apprehended by officers a few blocks away from the crash scene. Police said he showed signs of intoxication. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

When found, police said the driver of the Nissan will be charged with collision involving death.

The investigation is ongoing.

