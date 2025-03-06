1 hospitalized after crash on North Side, SAFD says

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 11700 block of West Avenue near Blanco Road.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized following a crash on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 11700 block of West Avenue near Blanco Road.

The scene is still active, and there are currently limited details, according to San Antonio police.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital. Their condition remains unclear.

It’s unknown if other people were in the vehicle or if there were any other injuries.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

